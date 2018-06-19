Tori Spelling Shamed for Photoshopping Image Promoting Body Acceptance

Tori Spelling is under fire again for another controversial Instagram post. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s followers called her out for editing a photo accompanying a post about body positivity on Sunday.

Spelling shared a photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit that discussed her body transformation since having her and husband Dean McDermott‘s fifth child last year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After having my 5th baby I have to admit my body didn’t bounce back the way it did with the first 4! But I’ve been working at it and eating and playing to live my best life and I feel like its showing!” Spelling wrote, adding that she’s happy to be comfortable in a swimsuit again.

“Back in a one piece minus the coverup or shorts finally! Part of this transformation in progress is my husband [Dean McDermott] makes me feel great about myself no matter what weight I’m at. And, I’m finally loving seeing my hard work start to pay off! Thanks Body! We Got this…” she concluded, adding hashtags for “Happy Father’s Day” and “body love.”

Fans immediately took to the comments section with many claiming that the 45-year-old edited her body parts in the photo to appear slimmer.

“What’s with the lines under your arms. Doesn’t look like your body or face,” one person wrote.

“Did one of your kids photoshop this picture????” someone else chimed in.

“This is the worst edited photo ever… don’t talk about body image and being positive when you clearly edited the photo,” another said.

“Sorry Tori i think you are great but the photoshop is not…it so easy to see that its not the real you…please if you say you are not ashamed of you body post a true pic,” someone else echoed.

“Why is this photoshopped?? If you’re proud and comfortable you don’t need photoshop hun, we as women need to empower each other not tear us down, much love and God Bless,” one person wrote.

“What a bad photoshop,” someone simply said.

“You don’t need photoshop,” another said.

However, others came to Spelling’s defense, trying to shield her from the “mean spirited” comments.

“So many mean spirited people! Have any of you haters ever heard, ‘if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all!!’ ??” one person said.

“You look wonderful, too bad there are so many trolls on your page. I hope you don’t take these comments seriously. God bless,” another said.

Spelling and McDermott are parents to Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 15 months. The couple celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in Hawaii last month after going through a rough patch in the media.

“Paradise is upon us!” Spelling, 44, captioned a photo of the two on vacation in May. “As a mom of 5 I don’t know life without my kiddos. But, sometimes it’s important to take time and remember the whole reason those 5 little blessings are in our lives… and that is a mad love that started with my soulmate [Dean McDermott].”

The trip appeared to be much-needed, coming two months after the pair made headlines for a number of domestic disturbance calls made to police earlier this year.

A source told PEOPLE that Spelling was “in a tough place” and “can get very stressed.”

“The last year has been really tough on Tori,” another source said. “She has a ton of pressure and stress, with the kids, work and her marriage. She internalizes a lot of her anxiety and she knows it’s not healthy for her. Of course she’s going to get to a breaking point eventually.”

“Tori and Dean have their ups and downs,” the insider added. “But they love each other and family is most important to both of them.”