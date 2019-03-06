Luke Perry: ‘Riverdale’ Star’s Best Moments as Fred Andrews

Luke Perry passed away on Monday, March 4 at age 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week, his death tragically ending a decades-long acting career that began in the ’80s.

Before his death, Perry had been starring on the CW’s Riverdale as Fred Andrews, Archie’s father, who served as one of the show’s moral pillars. Riverdale premiered in 2017, is currently airing its third season and has been confirmed for a fourth.

“I like playing the dad because I like being a dad, and I think it’s a great character in the milieu of this show that I’m the grounded one, and I’m the guy who really cares about K.J. [Apa, who plays Archie], who cares about doing a good job and being a good construction worker,” Perry told The Hollywood Reporter of the role in 2017. “I love that.”

Scroll through to relive some of Perry’s best moments on Riverdale.

When he tried to talk sense into Archie

In the midst of his son making a series of questionable decisions during Season 1 (though Archie would continue to make questionable decisions nearly every episode of Riverdale), Fred offered the sage advice that the most important thing is doing the right thing, no matter what it might cost Archie in the process.

Throughout the series, Fred did his best to offer Archie his wisdom, and while his son didn’t always listen, viewers at home certainly did.

When he supported Archie’s musical dreams

While most viewers of the show wish Archie would give up music, Fred ultimately accepted his son’s newfound passion after a heartfelt conversation, even soundproofing the garage after grounding Archie so the teen would have somewhere to practice. In subsequent episodes, Fred was always on hand to support Archie’s performances, officially making him Riverdale’s best stage parent.

When he was a great friend

The relationship between Fred and F.P. Jones has been one of the major relationships between the adults of Riverdale, with the two often stepping up when the other needs help and doing what the can to support the other’s family. The pair had been friends since their own teen years, and the actor’s performances make their memories much more than throwaway moments.

When he warned Archie about the Lodges

When Archie was about to have dinner with the Lodge family for the first time in Season 2, Fred warned his son about Hiram’s dangerous nature, telling Archie to proceed with caution. Naturally, Archie ignored this and eventually began training under Hiram to become his right-hand man (an endeavor that spectacularly failed), but the wise moment from Fred was just another example of the grounding presence Perry offered the show.

When he ran for mayor

After some prompting from the Lodges, Fred decided to run for mayor, something he said he had dreamed of since he was young. He shared that he hoped he could be the one to get Riverdale back on the upswing, with his campaign against the prison the Lodges were planning to build and focusing on bringing the town together amidst the turmoil in classic Fred Andrews fashion.

While he ultimately lost the town’s mayoral election to Hermione Lodge, his campaign was full of the traits that made Fred such a good person, earning him plenty of support along the way.

When he formed the dad brigade

It eventually became clear that the current law enforcement (also known as Sheriff Minetta) wasn’t going to do too much to curtail the illegal activity happening in Riverdale, so Fred took matters into his own hands and formed a squad of vigilantes alongside fellow Riverdale dads F.P. and Tom Keller.

When he punched Hiram Lodge

Following the demise of their working relationship, Hiram framed Archie for murder, something Fred obviously didn’t feel too kindly about. After Archie’s trial during the Season 3 premiere, Fred had had enough, uncharacteristically losing his cool and punching Hiram right in the face, a moment that had viewers pumping their fists in triumph from their couches.

When he shared a bit more advice

One of Fred’s most recent scenes with his son, and ultimately one of Perry’s last with Apa, saw Fred attempting to help Archie find himself again after returning from Canada. Fred is worried about his son, as Archie is no longer interested in seemingly anything but boxing, explaining to his dad that he had to fight every day when he was on the run. Doling out some more advice that will now be sorely missed, Fred encourages Archie to keep fighting.

