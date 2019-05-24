‘BH90210’: Jennie Garth Teases What to Expect From Upcoming Reboot

The Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot will show a new side of the cast of the original series, but still pay tribute to the show fans know and love.

BH90210 will follow fictional versions of the original cast members of the series — reuniting Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green — coming together in the hopes of getting a reboot to the original series going, showing that the making of the show can be even more dramatic.

With production for the six-episode event series set to begin next week, Garth spoke with PopCulture.com about the new show’s concept, as well as what fans can expect from “Jennie’s” journey.

The actress, who also serves as an executive producer on the reboot, revealed the writers took the cast’s real-life experiences in order to build their heightened characters’ personalities for the mockumentary-style show.

With series like Showtime’s Episodes and HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm following a similar premise, Garth noted this is the first time an entire cast has reunited for a show like this, turning the concept of a television reboot on its head.

“It’s uncharted territory… Where an entire ensemble is playing themselves, or versions of themselves, let’s say. It’s kind of daunting, at the same time, very, very exciting and creatively fulfilling,” Garth told PopCulture.com Tuesday of the show’s fresh premise.

Garth teased her character will deal with obstacles that are close to what she deals with in her real life, and hopes viewers will find her journey relatable.

“My character in the show [is] dealing with relationship issues, which I am no stranger to, marriages and divorces, teenage daughter and the reality of being who she is, living the life that she’s living,” she said.

“It’s a really interesting look into someone’s life that you think is so different from yours, but I think you’ll come to find out that these characters that we’re creating are all going to be relatable to people on different levels,” she added.

Despite the show not being set within the original’s universe, Garth said fans can expect many tributes and easter eggs that will satisfy their nostalgia.

“We’re going to definitely give them a lot of fan candy,” she said. “We want everybody that loves the show to remember why they loved it and we’re going to have a lot of nods and winks to OG stuff. Some people will get it, some people won’t, but the die-hard fans will definitely know when they’re getting it.”

Before starting production on BH90210, Garth joined Kinder Joy at the Sweet & Snacks Expo this week to announce the company’s partnership with the Birthday Party Project, a non-profit organization that helps bring joy to homeless children with birthday celebrations.

“Kinder Joy has partnered with the Birthday Party Project and they’re taking the opportunity to provide children in homeless shelters and transitional living homes birthday parties when they normally wouldn’t have them,” Garth said. “It’s a really beautiful partnership with a company that loves to bring joy to kids, through their candy and their little toys, and now partnering with the Birthday Party Project.”

You can find out more about the Birthday Party Project on its official website. BH90210 will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. on Fox.