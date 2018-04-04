How Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Celebrated Easter

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent their Easter surrounded by family.

Despite having a rocky month, with police coming to her and husband Dean McDermott’s home on March 1 for what police said was a “domestic incident,” all seemed to be well come Easter when the couple celebrated with their five children: daughters Stella, 9, and Hattie, 6, and sons Liam, 10, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram Sunday, April 1, to give fans an inside look at her family’s Easter festivities, which included an Easter egg hunt, a fest, and a little fun outside. She even took fans on a trip down memory lane with a series of throwback photos to past Easters.

Keep scrolling to see how the couple celebrated the holiday.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Easter festivities kicked off with an Easter egg hunt outside, with the couple’s four oldest children – Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, and Finn, 5 – eagerly awaiting for the countdown to end before they are seen sprinting into the yard scouring for the coveted hidden eggs.



“Happy Easter Sunday 2018 from Our Family to Yours,” Spelling captioned the post. “Here’s the kiddos starting their egg hunt.”

Baby Beau’s First Egg Hunt

The couple’s 1-year-old son, Beau, even got in on the fun. Striding around in a Batmobile inspired baby walker, little Beau, who celebrated his first birthday on March 2 with the help of his mom and dad, claimed his stake in the hunt with two green eggs in his hands.



“Baby Beau 1st egg hunt,” Spelling captioned the short video.

Easter Feast

After the egg hunt came to an end, the family was ready to sit down for an Easter dinner that included ham and mashed potatoes, all prepared by Spelling herself.



“Here’s the Easter Dinner I made the family… Ham, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, and Japanese Spinach,” the former The Beverly Hills, 90210 star listed the menu. “A nicely balanced meal for the kiddos. And, the dogs were super excited to hover under the babes for all the ham scraps that dropped!”

Easter Throwback

Spelling also took the opportunity to stroll down memory lane, posting a series of flashback photos to Easters past.



In one photo, husband Dean McDermott and Spelling are seen crowding around an Easter bunny as they hold their oldest children, Liam, now 10, and Stella, now 9.”

​

In a second throwback picture, the McDermott family added a plus one, with daughter Hattie, now 6, joining the family fun a few years down the lane.



In the photo, the then-family-of-5 is seen sitting on a perfectly manicured lawn, Spelling and McDermott allowing their children to pile onto their laps for a quick family picture to commemorate the holiday.

​

That same year, Spelling took the opportunity to snap a close-up pick of baby Hattie. Wearing a maroon, red, and orange dress and a bonnet, the baby girl stares directly into the camera.

​

Son Finn makes his appearance in the third picture in the series. Another family picture, Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Finn crowd around McDermott’s son from a previous marriage, Jack McDermott.

​

Liam, Stella, Hattie, and Finn scheduled in some time to color Easter eggs in one throwback picture. With an array of dyes laid out before them and stained hands, the kids proudly hold up their colored Easter eggs for mom Tori Spelling to snap a quick picture.

​

The last image of the series shows a sleeping Beau Dean McDermott, the family’s newest addition.



Spelling frequently shares images of the 1-year-old, taking to Instagram in March to share a picture of her getting in some snuggle time with the 1-year-old.



“When I was little I never wanted to nap. As an adult I never could take naps. Now as a #mamabear of 5…I could watch them nap all day,” Spelling captioned the image she posted to her Instagram account showing her cuddling with a sleeping baby Beau.