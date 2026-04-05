Tori Spelling and Her Children Hospitalized After Car Accident

Tori Spelling and her kids have been hospitalized.

TMZ reports that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star was involved in a car accident on Thursday with four of her children.

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Law enforcement sources told the outlet that deputies were dispatched to a reported crash just before 6 p.m. on Thursday in Temecula, California. Two cars had collision damage. As of now, the collision remains under investigation, and no arrests were made at the scene. Eyewitnesses evidently took a video of Spelling at the scene talking to an officer. They say that she was not angry in the clip, rather “hyped up on adrenaline.”

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Sources familiar with the situation say that the actress was driving four of her kids and three of their friends when they were hit by a driver who was allegedly speeding and ran through a red light. While the other car allegedly in the crash was severely banged up, Spelling’s suffered far less damage.

Spelling and all seven kids were transported to the hospital, where they were reportedly treated for cuts, bruises, contusions, and concussions. Everyone is apparently doing alright, and it seems to be thanks to Spelling, who allegedly maneuvered the vehicle to lessen the impact of the oncoming car. Spelling shares five kids with ex-husband Dean McDermott. Their oldest was born in 2007, and their youngest in 2017. It’s unclear which children were in the car at the time of the accident, but it’s likely more information will be revealed in the coming days.

Tori Spelling is best known for her role as Donna Martin in the ‘90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000. She reprised the role in two episodes of The CW reboot 90210 in 2009. Additional credits include Scream 2, Scary Movie 2, 50 Ways to Leave Your Lover, Kiss the Bride, The Mistle-Tones, Fantasy Island, Smallville, Mystery Girls, The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time, Celebrity Show-Off, and Dancing With the Stars. Her 2008 autobiography Stori Telling topped the New York Times Best Seller list.