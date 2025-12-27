‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Tori Spelling Suddenly Falls Ill, Cancels Event

Tori Spelling is under the weather and canceling a big public appearance as a result.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress was set to appear with co-star Brian Austin Green at Voltaire’s “’90s After Dark Party” event in Las Vegas on Sunday. However, the actress, who starred as Donna Martin on the Fox show, has fallen ill. As result, the event is postponed.

“Hey loves [heart emoji] This hurts to share, but I need to be honest with you,” Spelling wrote on Instagram. “I’m sick and have to postpone our After Dark event this Sunday night in Las Vegas. I’ve been counting down the days to see you, and it truly breaks my heart to pause something I was so excited for.”

Spelling did not explain an exact cause of the cancellation, but it seemed to be a personal health issue.

“Right now, I have to listen to my body and choose my health,” Spelling wrote. “Thank you for always showing me so much love and understanding.”

She then promised fans in Las Vegas that “a new date is coming very soon,” though an official rescheduled date was not revealed at the time of posting.

Green has not commented on the event cancellation as of press time.