‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star and Her Husband Settle Divorce

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are seemingly on their way to being declared legally single. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, and the Canadian born actor, have submitted a statement to a California judge in reference to finalizing their divorce, TMZ reports.

Spelling and McDermott reportedly entered into a written agreement on their property and support issues. The details have yet to be publicized; however, all that’s left is for a judge to sign off on the agreement.

Spelling initially filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024 after the two separated in June 2023 citing irreconcilable differences as the reason she was seeking a divorce. The former pair share five children.

In her filing, she requested spousal support, asking the court to block his ability to be awarded spousal support. Spelling also asked for physical custody of the kids, but requested joint legal custody. McDermott has since moved on to another relationship.

The couple’s relationship began rocky. At the time of their courtship, both were legally married to other people when they began an affair after co-starring in a Lifetime film, Mind Over Murder, in 2005. They divorced their respective spouses before marrying in 2006.

Spelling would later express regret for the way they began their relationship when it was uncovered that McDermott was unfaithful to her in 2013. She even sat with his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace. in a scene for their reality series to apologize for her role in the demise of their union.

Amid Spelling and McDermott’s martial trouble resurfacing in recent years, Eustace would speak out against them, saying they were desperate for public attention. “We’re really busy and we have real lives, but to me, it’s rinse, lather and repeat,” she told PEOPLE in 2024. “The same drama, the same plea for press, and it’s pathetic. And we’ve worked really hard to get away from it.”