Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Dead: Ice Cube Remembers His Late 'Friday' Co-Star

Authorities discovered Tommy "Tiny" Lister dead in his apartment on Thursday, and his friends, including Friday co-star Ice Cube, are mourning his loss. Lister was a striking actor who brought an intimidating presence to The Dark Knight, The Fifth Element and No Holds Barred, among many other films. However, his role as neighborhood menace Deebo in Friday and Next Friday was his most beloved role.

Due to this, many waited for franchise star Ice Cube to speak out on his passing. On Friday, he broke his silence to pay tribute to his co-star. He shared an image of Lister from Friday and wrote about how much of a "born entertainer" he was.

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

The N.W.A. rapper's tribute was highly praised and appreciated by fans still reeling from Lister's death. Then filed into the tweet's replies to share their thoughts on Lister's work and pay their respects. Scroll through to read some of their comments.