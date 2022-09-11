Tommy Lee Makes Bold Decision After NSFW Instagram Post

Motley Crue drummer is following his latest nude outing on Instagram by going where that content can live without concern. The iconic drummer has opened an OnlyFans account, adding his name to the list of celebrities who have joined the platform that is well known for hosting adult content.

OnlyFans has evolved a bit since the early days of sex workers and adult film performers hosting original content, but it still skews in that direction. Lee revealed his new account at the close of Motley Crue's final tour stop in Las Vegas on Friday night.

During his mini-speech to the audience, Lee revealed that he was annoyed that Instagram took down his original nude post. "Should we play a little game of I'll show you mine and you show me yours," Lee said. "I already won, I showed you my s-t, they took it down."

After this, Lee takes his pants down a bit, flips around and reveals Only Fans written fairly legibly across his butt. "You'll see all my s-t over here," he adds. Lee also posted a photo of his rear on Instagram, censoring his somewhat visible testicles with a flame animation. The live audience did not receive this same treatment.

According to TMZ, what to expect from Lee on his OnlyFans is something fans likely can't predict. And it should be noted that the Motley Crue rocker credited alcohol for fueling his nude appearance on social media earlier in the summer.

Will the rock star start posting his own sex tapes? Is this a sign of how times have changed since the days of Pamela Anderson and stolen video tapes? That said, Tommy Lee has never been shy throughout his career and the main surprise at this point is how he waited that long to open his own profile.

Lee is the latest celebrity to join up with OnlyFans in recent years. The pandemic saw a rise in users due to the quarantines and lockdowns, including famous names. Aaron Carter, Tyga, Bella Thorne, Bhad Barbie and Denise Richards are all on board. Who will be next?