Bella Thorne Becomes Target of Blame After OnlyFans Decision to Remove Explicit Adult Content
OnlyFans recently announced its decision to remove explicit adult content from its site, and actress Bella Thorne has become the target of blame from many frustrated social media users. On Thursday, the content creation site revealed that it will ban pornographic content beginning in October, but will still allow nude images that are not sexually explicit. The site has been popular with sex workers, who have used it to safely sell content to subscribers.
"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," OnlyFans said in a statement published by Bloomberg. Thorne previously became a hot topic surrounding the site, after she started an OnlyFans and drew massive revenue, while not posting any nude or sexual content. This led to the actress raking in around $2 million from her 50,000-plus subscribers for imagines that were supposed to be "nude" but showed Thorne in lingerie.
As a result, OnlyFans was forced to issue refunds and subsequently changed its payout and tipping rules as a result. Many have cited this as the beginning of major problems between the platform and its content creators. Now that OnlyFans has confirmed it will be cracking down on sexually explicit content, many have taken to social media to blame Thorne.
"I was tempted to make me an only fans account for pornography but Bella Thorne f—ed that up for everybody," one frustrated Twitter user wrote. They then added a hashtag for "RIP OnlyFans." Scroll down to read more comments and find out what people are saying about Thorne and Onlyfans.
"[I don't care] if it's valid or not but I blame every OnlyFans problem on Bella Thorne," one person tweeted.
[I don't know] how but this OnlyFans news is Bella Thorne's fault," someone else added.
"OnlyFans banning sexually explicit content is Bella Thorne's fault," another person tweeted. "I don't know how but I KNOW that stunt she pulled on there resulted in this."
"Hey where's Bella Thorne in all this OnlyFans drama? I thought she wanted to be the big celebrity to help remove the stigma behind sex work?" a Twitter user asked. "OH that's right she only cares when she's making the $$ and doesn't have to worry about actual SWers lives and income."
"I cant believe I have to clarify this but I am not saying Bella Thorne is literally responsible for OnlyFans changing its policies," one person explained. "I'm saying that after the fiasco of her joining OnlyFans, a lot of very smart people predicted that this was on the horizon."
"The day Bella Thorne scammed only fans was the day I knew they were gonna start picking until completely removing sexual content," a Twitter user wrote. "Unfortunately, that should've been the day sexual content creators should've made the move elsewhere."
"Okay, but we saw this happening right? They showed their true intentions after they changed the payout structure following Bella Thorne's stunt, right? OnlyFans never supported sex workers," one last user tweeted.