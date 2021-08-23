Bella Thorne Becomes Target of Blame After OnlyFans Decision to Remove Explicit Adult Content

OnlyFans recently announced its decision to remove explicit adult content from its site, and actress Bella Thorne has become the target of blame from many frustrated social media users. On Thursday, the content creation site revealed that it will ban pornographic content beginning in October, but will still allow nude images that are not sexually explicit. The site has been popular with sex workers, who have used it to safely sell content to subscribers.

"In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," OnlyFans said in a statement published by Bloomberg. Thorne previously became a hot topic surrounding the site, after she started an OnlyFans and drew massive revenue, while not posting any nude or sexual content. This led to the actress raking in around $2 million from her 50,000-plus subscribers for imagines that were supposed to be "nude" but showed Thorne in lingerie.

As a result, OnlyFans was forced to issue refunds and subsequently changed its payout and tipping rules as a result. Many have cited this as the beginning of major problems between the platform and its content creators. Now that OnlyFans has confirmed it will be cracking down on sexually explicit content, many have taken to social media to blame Thorne.

"I was tempted to make me an only fans account for pornography but Bella Thorne f—ed that up for everybody," one frustrated Twitter user wrote. They then added a hashtag for "RIP OnlyFans." Scroll down to read more comments and find out what people are saying about Thorne and Onlyfans.