Tom Holland Flashes Shaved Legs as He Goes Pantless in Virtual Interview

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland recently flashed his shaved legs while going pantless in a virtual interview with Jimmy Fallon. On Tuesday, Holland appeared on The Tonight Show, and the topic of his no-pants interviews came up, which he previously revealed in a social media post. "I don’t have to shave my legs because I’m a prepubescent teenager," Holland joked. "I haven’t grown hair on my legs yet."

The Avengers: Infinity War star then hopped up out of his chair and showed off his smooth legs. "Here, I’ll give you a little glance," he said, revealing that he's all business up top, but all casual down below. "I’ve got to wear this suit jacket and the suit jacket’s too hot," he said. "I have my legs out because it’s nice and freeing, but then my toes get cold, so I wear my socks." Fallon also brought up Captain America: Civil War co-director Joe Russo sharing a pantless interview picture on social media and thanking Holland for the "fashion tip." Holland quipped, "The thing that kills me is Joe’s actually got nicer legs than I do."

Holland is currently filming the third Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film, recently revealed to be titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. There have been rumors that previous Peter Parker/Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are set to have cameos in the film, but Holland attempted to push those rumors to rest. "It would be amazing if they were because they haven’t told me that yet," he said. "I am Spider-Man and I’ve read the script from beginning to end, so it’d be a miracle if they could’ve kept that from me. At the moment, there is no cameo from the two boys."

Fallon then joked that since Holland has accidentally spilled the beans on Marvel secrets in the past, there could be a chance that the filmmakers simply aren't telling him so that he doesn't spoil the surprise. "It’s actually getting to the point where it’s really frustrating. I feel like now I’ve progressed, I’m a trustworthy member of the Avengers. I haven’t really ever spoiled anything. Well, there’s a few things."

While fans will have to wait until Christmas to see Holland don the Spidey suit again, he can next be seen in the dramatic film Cherry. The film is based on a novel of the same name and tells the tragic story of an Army veteran who suffers such a deep dependency on opioids that he eventually resorts to robbing banks so he can fund his addiction. Cherry is directed by The Russo Bros. and will open in theaters on Friday. Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to stream the film beginning March 12.