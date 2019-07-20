‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Spotted With Mystery Woman, Sparking Romance Speculation

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has officially shut down rumors he and co-star Zendaya are an item. The actor was spotted with another woman, and now fans are curious who she is.

The pair were spotted spending time together at the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival in London last weekend, according to Daily Mail. Holland, 23, and his blonde, mystery gal pal were seen walking arm-in-arm while waiting to grab drinks at the bar. Ever the gentleman, Holland was spotted carrying the mystery woman’s bag. She was also seen with her hand resting on his butt while they stood near a bar. Later, as Daily Mail reported, they held hands and made their way out of the event.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Holland appeared to be trying to keep a low-profile, wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and cap during the outing. The woman he was with sported a similar look, as noted by Daily Mail.

The woman in question is Olivia Bolton, The Sun reported. She works for a digital production company in London and is a family friend. The pair have been seeing one another for a few months, according to a source.

“Tom and Olivia’s family have been friends for years but it took some time for Tom and Olivia to realize the connection between them,” an insider told The Sun. “Tom’s been dogged with rumors about who he’s dating so finally being public with Olivia has been a massive relief for him. All their friends and family think they make a lovely couple. He is totally smitten.”

The outing came on the coattails of Holland’s confirmation to Elle that he and Zendaya, 22, were not dating. Holland said at the time that he was not dating anyone, but is “definitely a relationship person.”

“I’m not the fleeting type at all; it’s not my way of life,” he told Elle.

Rumors have been swirling about Holland and Zendaya for some time. In 2017, she shut down speculation on Twitter.

“Wait wait…my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven’t been on a vacation in years! hbu [Tom Holland]???” She tweeted.

Holland quipped back, “[Zendaya] does the press tour count?”

Although they’re not a couple anywhere but on-screen, Holland and Zendaya are close friends.

Relationship rumors first cropped up after PEOPLE reported that Holland and Zendaya were a couple ahead of the July 7, 2017 release of Spider-Man: Homecoming. An alleged insider claimed their filming relationship evolved into a romance, which isn’t uncommon. It’s untrue in this case, however.

“They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man,” PEOPLE‘s source claimed at the time. “They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone one vacations with each other and try to spend as much time as possible with one another.”