Tom Holland Shaves His Head and Fans Don’t Know What to Do

Tom Holland made a major hair change this week and his fans can’t quite handle it, with the MCU actor debuting a buzz cut in a video that surfaced on Twitter on Monday.

TOM HOLLAND IS HAIRLESS NOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/BqSZtqci2f — ً (@mcuharrier) October 7, 2019

The clip showed Holland wishing a fan named Sabrina well, with the actor revealing he had been spending time with her dad that afternoon.

After the video began circulating, fans on Twitter had an instant meltdown.

Rest in peace to Tom Holland’s beautiful hair. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/6tEKgM98eh — Alia Link | #1 Pikachu Stan (@AliaLink101) October 8, 2019

tom holland stans 2 seconds ago vs now😐 pic.twitter.com/QUyjW56VMl — d🍒 (@littelry) October 8, 2019

WE ARE GATHERED HERE TODAY IN MEMORY OF TOM HOLLAND’S PRINCE CHARMING HAIR. GONE BUT NEVER FORGOTTEN REST IN PEACE 😭 pic.twitter.com/ITQEmbRmI7 — hali | crier’s war spoilers (@dreamjosten) October 8, 2019

One person joked about the new similarities between Holland and rapper Eminem.

Guys I swear Tom Holland looks like Eminem now pic.twitter.com/sd7dThghld — sarah (@sarahr5_) October 8, 2019

Someone else compared him to Pitbull.

this tom holland concert 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/TpIXa3nD8h — yassna (@dunefiIm) October 8, 2019

Loyal fans also pledged their support to Holland no matter how his hair looks.

TOM HOLLAND CAILLOU LOOKIN ASS I DONT CARE IF YOURE BALD I STILL LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/KsrlvJoZlo — cin (@thorrbruce) October 8, 2019

if you unstan tom holland over his bald head ur weak and won’t survive the winter pic.twitter.com/V2Bz0d7tQq — ً (@mcuharrier) October 8, 2019

Okay he rocks it though — Sad bitch 🎓 (@TheDevilWannaBe) October 8, 2019

Holland is the most recent in a number of Internet boyfriends to change his look, with Noah Centineo, Timothée Chalamet and Joe Keery all debuting divisive new styles in recent months.

The 23-year-old’s buzz cut is likely for his role in the Russo Brothers’ upcoming film Cherry, in which Holland reportedly plays a former Army medic who suffers from PTSD after returning from Iraq.

In March, Variety shared that the film is based on Nico Walker’s book of the same name and “parallels the true life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD, fell into opioid addiction and began robbing banks.” Walker was captured and convicted in 2011 and is scheduled to be released in 2020.

Holland’s air will likely revert back to its previous state in time for him to begin filming the next Spider-Man film, with the franchise recently announced to be remaining in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film is expected to arrive in 2021 and will be produced by Disney’s Marvel Studios.

