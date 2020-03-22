Tom Holland Falls Ill Amid Coronavirus Self-Quarantine, But Doesn’t Think He Has COVID-19

Amid the coronavirus pandemic continuing to sweep through the world with more than 328,000 confirmed cases globally, millions are practicing social distancing as a means to flatten the curve of growth. With notable stars like Tom Hanks and Idris Elba opening up about how they’ve contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the latest celebrity not feeling so well, but commencing self-isolation as a precaution is Spider-Man actor, Tom Holland who took to social media with a message for fans.

On Saturday night, the 23-year-old actor took to Instagram to share several videos via Instagram Story and Instagram Live, to reveal his condition, admitting he was feeling quite ill at the time, but doesn’t believe his symptoms are COVID-19. “I’m feeling really ill today,” Holland said in the video posted to Instagram Live and reshared on Twitter. “I don’t think I have the coronavirus, but I’m taking extra precautions. I’m self-isolating inside.”

The British actor went on to describe to viewers the details behind his feelings, sharing that this was “the first day” he actually felt “really ill.” Holland adds that while he “felt fine yesterday and then this morning,” he woke up feeling “awful” and coughing. In another video posted early Sunday morning shared to his Stories, Holland began his video clearing his throat and revealing, he was just “not feeling great,” but wanted to say hello amid “self-isolating at home.”

“I woke up feeling really not really well, but I’m going to try to be a little bit more present on my Instagram during this time because I have nothing else to do,” he said, adding that he’d be home all day since he shouldn’t be out. “I love you all, miss you all, going to do a puzzle today with my family. We’re going to have this puzzle war, we all have this same puzzle.”

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actor added that while in self-quarantine, he will also be drinking a lot of coffee, though he jokingly inquired if that’s a solid remedy.

While Holland has again, admitted he doesn’t think it’s COVID-19 that is afflicting him at this moment, he is following by example with other celebrities in posing a precedent for awareness during this time. As reported by the CDC, people can unknowingly be sick with the virus for 1 to 14 days before developing any symptoms. The most common symptoms of coronavirus diseade are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. As of now, an estimated 80 percent of patients recover from the disease without needing special treatment.

The spread of COVID-19 has resulted in a widespread shutdown of daily life, including stores, retailers, and the entertainment and travel industry, which has seen many shows, movies and events canceling or closing productions in an effort to flatten the curve of new infections growing. As of Sunday, March 22, 328,275 confirmed cases around the world, with a total of 14,376 deaths and 95,656 recoveries.

