Tom Hanks’ Wife Rita Wilson Asks Fans to Text Her Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks are still in quarantine after being released from a hospital in Australia after they tested positive for the coronavirus, and Wilson is making the most of her solitude by connecting with her fans. On Monday, the singer and actress became one of many celebrities to ask fans to text her, sharing a phone number on social media and encouraging her followers to get in contact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) on Mar 23, 2020 at 4:56pm PDT

“Hi guys, it’s me, and I just wanted to tell you something,” Wilson said in a video. “I am gonna give you my phone number and you can text me and I’m gonna text you back. That way I can let you know what I’m up to and where I’m gonna be and maybe tell you some things that are happening before they happen.”

“Feel free to text me to my cell phone number, it is me, I will get it to you and I will get back to you in due time, ’cause I’m gonna be probably spending a lot of time on text,” she continued. “Anyways, the number to text me at is (310) 299-9260. (310) 299-9260. Text you soon! Bye!”

“Going stir crazy? Have a suggestion for my Quarantunes playlist? TEXT ME! (310) 299-9260 – I’m giving you my phone number!!” Wilson added in her caption. “And YES… It’s actually me. Text me so I can let you know what I’m up to, when I’m in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch. I mean, not ACTUALLY touch. Social distancing works!”

Earlier this month, Wilson asked fans for suggestions on songs to add to her quarantine playlist, which she eventually dubbed “Quarantunes.”

And the winner for the quarantine playlist naming is QUARANTUNES! Head to @Spotify to listen https://t.co/vue00ncheT — Rita Wilson (@RitaWilson) March 13, 2020

Wilson and Hanks have both continually updated fans on their condition after their diagnosis, and Hanks tweeted on Sunday that he and his wife “feel better.”

“Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better,” he wrote before encouraging his fans to practice social distancing. “Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone -You don’t get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts…this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx.”

