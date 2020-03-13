Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s Famous Friends Share Messages for the Couple

Tom Hanks announced this week that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, had both tested positive for the coronavirus, sharing the news alongside a photo of a plastic glove tossed in a hazardous waste bag.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia,” Hanks wrote in his post. “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

“We’ll keep the world posted and updated,” he concluded. “Take care of yourselves!”

Several of the couple’s famous friends commented on the post including actor Marlon Wayans, who joked, “DAMN YOU TOM!!! You always gotta be first. First Emmy winner, first Oscar winner, first Hollywood Coronavirus. That one was mine damn it! Curses. Get well soon brother. I love you tremendously. Praying for you and wifey. Always my nizzle.”

Reese Witherspoon wrote, “Please take care” with a heart emoji, while Jack Black commented, “Sending love” and Josh Gad shared, “Get well soon. We love you and your beautiful wife and need you back to full health!!”

There were also a number of messages for Hanks and Wilson on Twitter.

Wishing you both a speedy recovery, and sending lots of love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 12, 2020

We love y’all! Get well soon! — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 12, 2020

Love and get well soon and come home soon to you and @RitaWilson — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) March 12, 2020

Sending you and Rita big love and wishing you both a speedy recovery ♥️♥️ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) March 12, 2020

Tim Allen, who voiced Buzz Lightyear alongside Hanks’ Woody in the Toy Story films, also contributed an excellent message to the well-wishes flooding Hanks and Wilson.

Woody,

I should have made you two wear my space suits! You and Rita rest and get well! pic.twitter.com/5mZUsh60SN — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) March 12, 2020

On Thursday, Hanks gave fans an update on his and Wilson’s situation.

“Hello folks. [Rita Wilson] and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” he captioned a photo of the couple. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Famous names that commented on the new post included Sharon Stone, who wrote, “It’s hard to be the example all of the time you guys! My heart, friendship, and compassion [are] [with] you.”

Gwen Stefani commented, “Love u both,” while Kate Hudson shared, “Love you guys!!!”

“Thank Hanx!! Be well,” wrote Skeet Ulrich. “Get well soon Hanx,” added Isla Fisher.

