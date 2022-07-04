Tom Hanks Disappointed Tim Allen Was Replaced by Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear

Tom Hanks has revealed that he was disappointed Tim Allen was replaced by Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear in the new Disney/Pixar movie. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Hanks was asked about his movie Elvis going up against Lightyear, which is a spinoff from the Toy Story series. In the films, Allen voiced the space ranger character, and Hanks voiced his cowboy doll pal Woody.

"How about that? I actually wanted to go head-to-head with Tim Allen and then they didn't let Tim Allen do it. I don't understand that," Hanks replied, referring to Captain America actor Chris Evans voicing Buzz Lightyear in the new film. "Yeah, yeah, I know," he said when Evans was then mentioned. "Here's the thing: I want to go back in the theatre with a bunch of strangers and leave with something in common. That's what I want to do and going to see a movie with [Allen] – I'm looking forward to that."

Notably, Lightyear does not take place after the events of Toy Story 4, and is not actually about the toy that Allen voiced. In a very meta move for Disney, the movie is intended to be the one that the action figure is based upon. Meaning that —technically, in the Toy Story Franchise timeline — Lightyear would precede 1995's Toy Story, and Allen's Buzz Lightyear character is based on the one that Evans voices.

Additionally, this isn't even the first time another actor has voiced the character. Family Guy star Patrick Warburton provided the voice for Buzz in the UPN/ABC cartoon Buzz Lightyear of Star Command. Furthermore, voice-actor Pat Fraley portrayed the character in a pair of Disney computer games: Disney's Animated Storybook: Toy Story and Disney's Activity Center: Toy Story.

The decision to have Evans cast this version of the character has been quite controversial among many, not the least of which was Allen himself. "The brass that did the first four movies, it's just a whole new team that really have nothing to do with the first movies," he said in an interview with Extra. "It's [Tom] Hanks and I. There's really no Toy Story's Buzz without Woody."

He added, "I'm a plot guy ...it seemed to be a big adventure story. As I see, it's not a big adventure story. It's a wonderful story. It just doesn't seem to have any connection to the toy. It has no relationship to Buzz. It's just no connection. I wish there was a better connection."

Offering his own comments on the controversial situation, Evan previously spoke highly of Allen and explained, "I'd be a fool not to acknowledge the work he did. But I couldn't just do a shameless impression." He continued "I had to somehow create my own understanding of the character, and try to make some fresh tracks in the snow while paying homage to the great work that he did." Lightyear is now playing in theaters.