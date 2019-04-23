Nicole Kidman Gives Rare Insight Into Her Kids with Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise adopted two children together during their marriage, daughter Isabella, 26, and son Connor, 24. Kidman rarely talks about her adult children, but she did open up about the two during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, sharing that Isabella is married and recently launched a T shirt line, BKC.

“Bella lives just outside London. You know, she really feels more English. We lived there for Eyes Wide Shut, Mission Impossible, and The Portrait of a Lady,” Kidman said. “They both had EnJana Duggarglish accents when they were little.”

As for Connor, Kidman revealed that he is in music and lives in Miami.

Isabella and Connor are both Scientologists like their father, and Kidman does not practice the religion.

“They are adults. They are able to make their own decisions. They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” Kidman told Australia’s Who magazine in November 2018. “And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here. I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family — I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”

Kidman and Cruise married in 1990 and divorced in 2001, and in 2006, Kidman married country singer Keith Urban. The couple shares daughters Sunday, 10, and Faith, 8, and make their home in Nashville, Tennessee.

“They don’t have a phone and I don’t allow them to have an Instagram,” Kidman said of her daughters. “I try to keep some sort of boundaries.”

Sunday and Faith often join their famous parents on movie sets or world tours, along with their tutor, and when they aren’t with Kidman, she flies home “constantly” to see them.

While both girls are musical — Sunday plays the piano and Faith the violin — and Sunday and her friends recently filmed their own hospital drama, their mom isn’t sure whether either child will eventually enter the entertainment industry.

“You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized,” she said. “You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me.”

As for Urban, “[it’s] extremely simple with what we want from each other and what we want from a relationship,” Kidman said. “Just peas in a pod in that regard.”

