Nicole Kidman Shares Rare Photo of Herself and Keith Urban’s Daughter Faith

When it comes to sharing her life on social media, Nicole Kidman typically likes to keep things private. That is especially the case regarding Kidman’s children, whom she rarely posts about on her various social channels. But, recently, in honor of her daughter Faith’s 9th birthday, Kidman posted a rare photo of her daughter to mark the occasion.

On Instagram, Kidman posted a throwback photo of herself and her little one in order to help celebrate her daughter’s special day. In addition to posting the throwback, the actor also included a look at Faith’s birthday cake decked out in pink candles.

“Our baby girl is now 9!” she captioned the photos. “We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx”

Kidman shares Faith and another daughter, Sunday, with her husband, Keith Urban. She also previously adopted two children, Isabella and Connor Cruise, with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. In late November, the Big Little Lies star opened up about motherhood and her four kids in an interview with Tatler.

“I think it’s just a journey,” Kidman told the publication about raising her children. “And the first thing is there’s no right and wrong. There’s just different children.” The actor continued to share a piece of advice that she received from her grandmother that she always keeps in mind.

“I once got this wonderful advice from my grandmother. She said, ‘Every child is given some adversity. Where you’re born. What you’re up against. Your parents get divorced,’” Kidman shared. “There’s always going to be problems. And the greatest thing is that the love is enough.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kidman opened up about how traveling for work could affect her young daughters when they grow up.

“Who knows? When they’re older, they’ll probably think, ‘My parents dragged me around the world. I’m never leaving this one town,’” the actor said about what the future may hold for her family. “Kids can be quixotic. Kids can be perverse. And there’s nothing you love more. When that shift happens, and you [become a parent], it’s a cataclysmic change. Everything shifts. That depth of love is unfathomable, and deeply painful, and extraordinarily joyful.”

Given Kidman’s penchant for keeping her personal life private, it is nice to see the actor open up about her family every so often whether that’s via an open discussion about motherhood or a rare, lovely birthday tribute to her daughter.