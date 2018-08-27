Tom Brady Hangs up on Radio Interview After Awkward Question

Tom Brady was not happy with one radio interview on Monday, hanging up after he was asked about his business partner and body coach Alex Guerrero.

The New England Patriots quarterback was calling in for his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI when he was asked about Guerrero traveling with the team on their plane last week.

“Yeah, he was with me this last week, so it was; yeah,” Brady said, via ESPN.

Host Kirk Minihane then asked Brady why Guerrero was allowed to travel with the team after he had not done so during the previous football season.

“I’m not getting into all that,” Brady replied, before giving the same answer when Minihane recalled a conversation he had with Guerrero about the latter’s relationship with Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“Everyone knows, it’s well documented the work he and I do together,” Brady then said.

When Minihane asked if Guerrero was on the sidelines during the Patriots’ preseason game on Friday, Brady replied, “Yeah. Alright, guys, have a great day. I’ll talk to you later” before hanging up.

The quarterback previously ended a session with reporters at training camp in July when he was asked about a possible connection between Guerrero and the four-game suspension of Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, who was penalized for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

“I have no comment. That’s just ridiculous. I’m out. See you guys,” Brady said.

Along with being friends, Guerrero and Brady are business partners, having collaborated on Brady’s book, The TB12 Method, which features exercise, nutrition and self-help advice. The Boston Globe shares that the two have also worked together on The TB12 Nutrition Manual, which is a full Brady nutrition breakdown, as well as lines of food and apparel.

Guerrero has a degree in traditional Chinese medicine from Samra University of Oriental Medicine in Los Angeles, which is no longer active, and promotes alternative medical treatments. He has been credited by Brady as a major reason he is still playing football.

Guerrero has run into controversy in the past, including 2015 complaints by Patriots staff about Guerrero’s role with the team, which included work with Patriots players at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center located close to Gillette Stadium.

He was also given a place on the team plane to games and space on the sidelines. Last season, Belichick banned Guerrero from the team plane and revoked his sideline access. Brady is now the only player allowed to be treated in Guerrero’s office at Gillette Stadium.

Photo Credit: Getty / Maddie Meyer