Brady Bunch Enjoys Broadway Day as Tom and Gisele Take Kids to Stage Show

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and their children enjoyed a fun day in New York City Saturday, taking in sights and a Broadway show.

Brady and Bundchen took their real-life Brady Bunch to the members-only gym Chelsea Piers before brunch. After that, they walked down the street to see a performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

Brady’s two children with Bundchen — 5-year-old Vivian Lake and 8-year-old Benjamin — were joined by Brady’s son with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan, 10-year-old John. John lives in New York, where Moynahan films her show, while Vivian and Benjamin live in Boston with their parents.

The 40-year-old Brady showed off his new buzz cut. Last week, he joined Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker to raise over $7 million for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at the Saving By Shaving event sponsored by Granite Telecommunications. According to CBS Boston, Granite says the event has raised $14.7 million since the event started in 2014.

“What a fun [Saving By Shaving] event today,” Brady wrote on Instagram Thursday. “It was an honor to join the fun and support [Dana Farber] and all the great work they do! Thanks for the invite [Coach Rob Hale] and thank you [Pini Swissa Salon & Co.] for the haircut!”

Brady’s mother, Gaylnn, fought breast cancer and is now cancer-free.

Although the 2017 NFL season ended with Brady unable to pull off a sixth Super Bowl victory with the New England Patriots last month, he has not spent the off-season in hiding. On Monday, he will be seen on ABC’s Good Morning America to talk about the new episode of his docuseries Tom vs. Time, which will be released that day. He will also appear on CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

During a brief clip of Tom vs. Time aired by GMA on Monday, Brady said the Super Bowl loss proved a valuable lesson for his kids. After all, it was the first time in Vivian’s life that the Patriots lost a Super Bowl.

Tom Brady talks Super Bowl loss and how he’s using defeat as a lesson for his kids: “We don’t always win. We try our best and sometimes it doesn’t go the way we want.” pic.twitter.com/5sqJIdb49h — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 7, 2018

“That was the first time that I had seen my kids really react in that way,” Brady said in the clip. “Benny was crying, Vivi was crying, and they were sad for me and sad for the Patriots. But I just said to them, I said, ‘Look, this is a great lesson. We don’t always win. We try our best, and sometimes it doesn’t go the way we want.’”

All episodes of Tom vs. Time are available on Facebook.

