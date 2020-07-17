Dancing with the Stars fans were shocked to learn that the ABC show had fired host Tom Bergeron — and apparently so was he. Shortly after he learned the news, he took to Twitter to announce he would not be returning. Fans were shocked again when DWTS confirmed Bergeron's departure, as well as that of his co-host, Erin Andrews. However, both have already aired their thoughts, showing nothing but gratitude and kindness toward the show and fans, and now after an outpouring of love, Bergeron said he is "humbled" by the support.

"My 'career,' which only seems to have a logical progression when viewed in hindsight, is, to me, a story of friendships rather than shows," he wrote on both Instagram and Twitter Thursday night, accompanying a photo of him and Dick Van Dyke. "And if, in the course of making those friends, one of them happens to be someone you've idolized since childhood, you damn well better realize how blessed you are. To all of you friends I've yet to meet, thank you for your kind words this week. I'm humbled. And now, overwhelmed by your flattery, very likely impossible to live with."

Some thoughts about this week 🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/NZPnKrdDrZ — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 17, 2020

Just ahead of posting that, he also shared a video of him and Van Dyke, with Bergeron doing a hilarious impression. "Life in Hollywood Dept: Spend part of this afternoon doing socially distanced Stan Laurel impressions with the incomparable [Dick Van Dyke]," he captioned the clip. Bergeron originally made the announcement before the network could when he took to Twitter to share that after 15 years hosting, he would not be returning for the next season.

"Just informed [Dancing with the Stars] will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted Monday. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" Along with that news, shortly after fans were blindsided to learn that Andrews would also not be returning, she too took to Instagram to share her thoughts as she thanked Bergeron, the dancers, the fans and the network.

It didn't take ABC long before announcing who would be replacing Bergeron and Andrews. Tyra Banks will take over as host, and she made a statement quickly after saying how she's been a fan of the show for a long time and gave her respects to Bergeron as she steps in to replace him.