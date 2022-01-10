Tom Bergeron Shares Special ‘AFV’ Moment With Bob Saget in Tribute to Late Former Host

More condolences and tributes for Bob Saget are pouring in honor of the legendary actor and comedian’s death. Saget died in an Orlando, Florida Ritz Carlon on Sunday, Jan. 9. A hotel security staff member reportedly found Saget unresponsive. The Full House star was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 65-years-old. There is no foul play suspected in Saget’s death as an investigation and autopsy are pending. “Just heard the news. Devastated. I’m going to miss you, my friend,” Tom Bergeron tweeted after hearing of Saget’s death, sharing a clip of the pair discussing their careers. “For my very last [America’s Funniest Home Videos], I asked my friend for a special favor. He said yes. I’m forever grateful.”

The two men previously hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos in their careers. The show’s official Twitter page also shared their condolences. “We are saddened to hear about the passing of the great [Bob Saget]. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time,” the official AFV Twitter page wrote after Saget’s death.

In the clip, Bergeron tells Saget that he wants to do something he’s “never done before,” such as “buy a trampoline.” The two make their way to find one in a golf cart.

Saget was in Florida on a stop on his stand-up comedy tour. He Tweeted about the tour in the leading days, keeping fans updated on tour dates.

He was born in Philadelphia and is an alum of Temple University. His other acting credits include the Netflix 2016 reboot Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, as well as his many years doing stand-up. The beloved actor leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

His death comes days after Betty White’s passing on Dec. 31. Saget wondered about the afterlife in a tribute he dedicated to White. “She always said the love of her life was her husband, Allen Ludden, who she lost in 1981. Well, if things work out by Betty’s design— in the afterlife, they are reunited,” he wrote of the Golden Girls star. “I don’t know what happens when we die, but if Betty says you get to be with the love of your life, then I happily defer to Betty on this,” he added.