Is Todd Chrisley’s Old Grieving Post About His Son Kyle?

An old Instagram post by Todd Chrisley about grieving has some wondering if the reality TV star was referring to his son, Kyle.

The post was shared on Jan. 29, and features an image that reads, “One of the hardest things you will ever have to do is grieve the loss of a person who is still alive.”

Chrisley also wrote a caption that encouraged his followers to seek silver-linings wherever they may be.

The post certainly could be about Kyle, as he and Chrisley have a had a very tumultuous relationship.

Just this month Kyle was arrested on multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamines.

The 27-year-old’s arrest stems from death threats that he allegedly made against his wife, Alexus Chrisley, in January, the same month Chrisley posted his message about grieving.

Legal documents state that Kyle is alleged to have written a message to Alexus that was deemed threatening, which he is alleged to have confirmed.

“[Not] before I end you. Im going to the streets I will get my s— and take care of this problem with you because if I’m not with you nobody will be. Bye Alexus,” Kyle wrote, to which Alexus replied, “thats a threat to my life.”

Kyle is alleged to have responded “yes :Lexi it was. Goodbye.”

Chrisley previously opened up about Kyle’s struggles with substance abuse on Chrisley Knows Best, as fans of the show are aware.

“I had to come to the realization that the money wasn’t going to save you. You had to want to save you,” Chrisley once said to Kyle on camera, later adding in a confessional clip, “My son Kyle has had some difficulties in his life. For every dark road Kyle’s traveled down, I’ve traveled behind him with a flashlight.”

While Chrisley and Kyle have had a strained relationship for some time, the real estate mogul seems to have a great relationship with his other four children.

At this time, the family does not appear to be formally commenting on Kyle’s arrest, aside from Chrisley writing on Twitter, “I have no room for regret, I won’t dim my light so someone else can shine brighter, I am a child of God and he did not build me to break, therefore I stand head held high to serve his purpose.”