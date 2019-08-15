Todd Chrisley’s Estranged Daughter Claims He Extorted Her Over Sex Tape

This week, Todd Chrisley and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were indicted on tax evasion and fraud charges, surrendering to the FBI on Wednesday before they were taken into custody in Georgia, CNN reports.

Last month, Todd’s estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley reportedly filed a police report in Georgia alleging that her brother Chase Chrisley and her father were harassing and threatening her with an alleged sex tape she was in, that she believes Chase purchased. TMZ obtained the police report, which claims that Todd and Chase threatened to release the tape unless Lindsie agreed to lie about a certain “incident.” Sources say that “incident” was related to the tax issues Todd and Julie are currently facing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Tuesday, Todd and Julie were indicted on 12 counts spanning nine years including conspiracy, bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion. They appeared in front of a federal judge on Wednesday and each entered a plea of not guilty, TMZ reported. They will each be released on $100,000 unsecured appearance bonds, and can only travel to the Atlanta area and parts of Tennessee. They can also travel to California to film their reality show, but must notify their probation officer.

Lindsie’s attorney spoke on her behalf on Wednesday in a statement released after her parents’ arrest.

“Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate,” Lindsie’s attorney told E! News. “It was reported that Lindsie was the source of the information that led to her father’s arrest. That is untrue, she was not the source of this information.”

“Lindsie has been a constant target of lies, harassment and threats from her family and as a result, has been distancing herself from the Chrisley family since 2017,” the statement continued. “Lindsie is currently processing the events that have unfolded. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and pray for a just resolution.”

Todd has denied his daughter’s allegation that he was working with Chase, telling TMZ, “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Sources close to Todd claimed that he believed Lindsie may have been part of the reason for his and Julie’s indictment, but Lindsie’s attorney, Musa Ghanayem, denied the claims and said that she did not leak any information on her family.

According to law enforcement sources, Lindsie’s case in Georgia has been officially dismissed because the alleged harassment took place in Tennessee.

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta