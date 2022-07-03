Todd and Julie Chrisley Urge Son Grayson to Guard 'Tender Heart' Amid Legal Woes

As Todd and Julia Chrisley prepare to face sentencing after being recently convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud, the couple is opening up about how their legal trouble is impacting their family. In a recent podcast episode of their show Chrisley Confessions, Todd revealed that their 16-year-old son Grayson is getting a lot of backlash on social media. But the Chrisley Knows Best star just wants him to focus on more positive things. "Grayson is the sweetest child and has the most tender heart," Todd said during the episode. "When you have someone that has a heart like Grayson in a world like where we live right now, you have to be very careful with someone that is that sensitive. Because the world doesn't care if his feelings are hurt."

He elaborated on the advice he gives Grayson. "You understand that you're allowing someone that you're never going to meet and their comment to affect your day, your mood, your self-worth, who your family is. If you would spend as much time listening to God as you do this message that someone sent, who has two followers and a cat as their emoji.'"

Julie chimed in, noting that they teach their children that outside opinions ultimately do not matter. "Someone else's opinion of you should not matter. You need to know who you are in the depths of your soul. Who you are as a person, who you are as a spouse, as a friend, as a parent, as a child," she said.

More than anything, Todd is happy to have the support of fans. "Really, the best gift that you can give us is prayer. Our family, we're all doing as well as can be as expected during this and this storm that we're going through," he said.