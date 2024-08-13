'Today' Host Hoda Kotb Explains Breakup From Fiancé Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb says she and her former fiance, Joel Schiffman, split simply because they were growing in different directions. The two dated for eight years, and share two daughters. Their engagement ended in 2022 around the holiday season. Despite their split, they remain close friends and co-parents. She says things just didn't pan out romantically.

"Joel is one of the best people I know, and he really is a great human being," Hoda explained in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Aug. 13 episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show. "And I feel like I'm a pretty great human being, but sometimes two great human beings together isn't quite enough to make it work."

Kotb says they were engaged for almost two years their breakup, and realized they were "growing at different paces." She says it was "hard to be in sync," adding, " think a lot of people are probably in these situations," Hoda continued. "One person's growing... or one person wants it this way, and one person wants it that way."

She's been open about their family life and how they've kept things cohesive for the sake of their young daughters, Haley and Hope ages 7 and 4. "I have two incredible children I share with him," Hoda told People this summer. "And it's because of Joel that I have Haley and Hope, without question. I think I might have been too afraid to do it alone."

Kotb has also been an advocate for motherhood for women over a certain age, noting that motherhood can happen at any time and in any way. In 2023, she spoke proudly about not being shamed of starting her family later in life. "I am so happy and fulfilled with my decision that I don't feel any ounce of shame," she said on an episode of Today, noting she became a mother after the age of 50.