'Today' Co-Hosts Surprise Dylan Dreyer With Birthday Serenade

Dylan Dreyer rang in her 41st birthday with a special episode of TODAY Tuesday, complete with a message from her sons. The NBC meteorologist received a special rendition of the classic birthday song from her co-hosts, including Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Savannah Guthrie, as well as the crowd that gathered to watch Tuesday's show.

"Do y'all wanna sing for Dylan?" Kotb asked the crowd, counting down to kick off the celebratory singing. While Dreyer said bashfully that it was "so embarrassing" to be the center of the song, she made sure to thank everyone for lending their voices to ring in her 41st year. She even managed to find one 11-year-old audience member who was also celebrating their birthday the same day.

Also during Tuesday's broadcast, Dreyer got a special message from her sons Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2, whom she shares with husband Brian Fichera. In the video, the two youngsters wear matching shirts as they sang "Happy Birthday" to help their mom celebrate her 41st birthday. Calvin took charge during the performance, conducting his brother throughout the adorable version of the song. Dreyer's youngest child, 9-month-old Rusty, didn't appear in the video alongside Calvin and Oliver.

"Happy 41 birthday!" Calvin said in the video before it came to an end. "It's so weird that it's Mom's 41 birthday." Having watched the clip and seen the cake being brought out to help her celebrate, Dreyer joked of her son's reaction to her turning 41, "He did tell me, he's like, 'Forty-one. Wow, you're getting old.' Thanks, Cal."

Dreyer and her husband are coming back from a fabulous and hectic vacation with their kids, which the Misty the Cloud author showed off on her Instagram. In one series of photos, Dreyer revealed all three boys in her bed at 6:30 a.m., making sure the fun didn't stop for mom and dad to have a lie-in. "6:30am," the mother-of-three captioned the photos, along with the hashtags #vacation #withkids and #wouldntchangeathing.