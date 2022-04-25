'Today' Show's Dylan Dreyer Reveals Her Dream Co-Hosts

✖

The TODAY show's Dylan Dreyer has some of Hollywood's biggest names on her list of dream guest co-hosts. During a recent segment of Q&A TODAY with actual co-hosts Craig Melvin and Tom Llamas, Dreyer was asked by a fan who she would ideally love to film the show with if she could pick anyone in the world, and she immediately had an answer.

"[The answer] probably would be Jerry Seinfeld or Tom Hanks," she told Melvin and Llamas. "Those are my go-to people that I just wanna go have lunch with, so if I could invite them over to help us co-host the show, that would be wonderful." While Melvin assured his co-star they would "probably" be able to get one of those stars to sit in on a taping, Dreyer wasn't feeling optimistic. "I doubt it," she replied. "I've been saying this for 10 years – those are the two on my list."

Dreyer has three younger co-stars at home keeping her plenty busy, adding son Rusty to the family in September 2021 alongside brothers Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2. In January, the mother-of-three stepped down from Weekend TODAY to spend more time with her family, saying at the time that she was looking forward to weekends with her boys and husband Brian Fichera.

"It's all about family time. You know, this job can get crazy, especially when we're traveling and we're busy, but it's so important to make time for family too," she explained at the time. "These boys are my whole life, and Brian and I, we love being a team on weekends and spending as much time as we can with them and having as much fun as we can. ...That's really all I'm going to be doing, just sitting at home and just loving up on those three."

Just a week ago, Dreyer shared a candid moment from home to her Instagram, joking that "sleep is on short supply" with three kids under the age of 5. "I'm so tired I'm dizzy. But no matter how tired and irritable I am, I couldn't help but feel a little heartbreak leaving this morning," she wrote. "I miss them all the second I leave the house. That being said, I really do need a nap."