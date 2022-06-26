'Today' Show: Why Dylan Dreyer Left the US Last Week

Meteorologist and co-host Dylan Dreyer was missing from The Today Show for much of June, but not without reason. The 40-year-old broadcaster traveled to the United Kingdom this month for the Royal Ascot Racecourse. She brought back some lively reporting on the equestrian event and delighted her Instagram followers in the process.

Dreyer first shared her experience in England on Friday, June 17 with an Instagram post showing five pictures and videos. She wrote: "A little Windsor time with my momma!! So excited to be back for Royal Ascot [Racecourse]!! See you soon on [The Today Show] and tomorrow on [NBC]!!" The post showed Dreyer and her mother seeing the sights and enjoying the ongoing festivities in the U.K. where the royal family is still celebrating the queen's 70th year on the throne.

Dreyer's next post showed her and her mom all dressed up for a day the racetrack with patterned dresses and matching hats. She wrote: "We're being very British. Or we're being very good tourists is more like it!!! Thank you [Cam Hats NYC] for making us Ascot ready!!"

One more post confirmed that Dreyer and her mother came prepared with more than enough outfits for this assignment. The anchor wrote: "Royal Ascot coverage is complete! I think my mom likes my job!" After that, Dreyer returned to New York City to share her experience both in video and in the studio with her co-hosts.

Dreyer has become a fan-favorite face on NBC's morning talk show circuit. She serves as a co-host of the third hour of Today and a meteorologist for NBC News – having recently moved up from Weekend Today. Dreyer grew up in New Jersey and got her degree in meteorology there at Rutgers University. Like many broadcast journalists, she traveled for work for a time, taking jobs in Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Boston before settling in NYC for jobs at the national level.

Dreyer is married to NBC News producer and cameraman Brian Fichera. Together they have three sons, and fans have become invested in Dreyer's parenting stories both on TV and on social media. Her family was clearly happy to have her back in her first post upon returning from England last week. Unless she has more surprise assignments in store for her audience, we can assume she will be back on The Today Show on Monday.