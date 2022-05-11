'Today' Favorite Dylan Dreyer Marks a Special Milestone

✖

Today Show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer marked a big career milestone on April 26. She passed the 100-episode mark for Earth Odyssey, a documentary series that takes her to exotic places around the world. Dreyer, 40, recently stepped back from Weekend Today, but still hosts Today's third hour with Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, and Al Roker.

"More than 100 episodes in the can...that means I just wrapped my 500th [Earth Odyssey] segment," Dreyer wrote on April 26. "Thank you [Chelsea Micinski] for the delicious cupcakes (and for doing the math!!) I absolutely love working with this crew...like a well-oiled machine! Couldn't have made it this far without you all!"

Dreyer included a photo of herself holding cupcakes made by production manager Chelsea Micinski and another picture of the full Earth Odyssey crew. Micinski posted the same photos on her own Instagram page, adding, "Yesterday we celebrated [Dreyer] filming her 500th segment for [Earth Odyssey]! The peacock couldn't look away from his own reflection in the mirror long enough for the group photo."

Dreyer's post attracted hundreds of comments from fans and her famous colleagues. "Love it," Good Morning America meteorologist Ginger Zee wrote. "Hearty congratulations to you and the entire team," one fan commented. "Love watching Earth Odyssey! You're great at narrating it," another wrote.

Earth Odyssey is a half-hour show that takes Dreyer and her viewers to new and exotic destinations each week. Audiences also meet exotic animals and learn facts about nature in each segment. The series airs on NBC Saturdays and is available to stream on NBC.com and Peacock.

Dreyer announced in January she would no longer be appearing on the weekend edition of Today to spend more time with her family. She will continue co-hosting Today's third hour during the week. Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, welcomed their third son, Russell James, in September six weeks before his due date. They are also parents to Calvin, 5, and Oliver, 2.

"It's really bittersweet to step away. I want to say thank you to everyone at weekend Today who actually gave me a chance on the show," Dreyer said in January, reports USA Today. "I really don't want to step away but I don't think I can do six days a week anymore." When asked what she would do on her work-free Saturdays, Dreyer said she was looking forward to waking up "at her own pace." Dreyer has been a member of the Today team since 2012 after leaving WHDH in Boston.