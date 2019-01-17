‘To Catch a Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Evicted From New York Apartment

Former To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen is struggling financially, as he was evicted from his Manhattan apartment last week, before he turned himself in to Connecticut police Monday for allegedly using a bad check.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Hansen, 59, last paid rent on the apartment in August 2018, but was $400 short. He stopped sending in checks completely after that. The building owner took Hansen to court in October and filed paperwork demanding he be evicted.

The landlord claimed Hansen still owes $400 from August and $3,600 for September.

Last week, a judge ordered the journalist to leave in 10 days. His official eviction day is Friday, when city marshals will come in an remove his property.

News of Hansen’s eviction broke the same day Hansen turned himself into police for issuing bad checks. The Greenwhich Time reported that Hansen was accused of bouncing checks and not paying for almost $13,000 worth of marketing materials. He turned himself into Stamford, Connecticut police and was released after signing a written promise to be in court when ordered.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by the Time, Hansen asked Promotional Sales Limited owner Peter Psichopiadas to make 355 mugs, 288 t-shirts and 650 vinyl decals for marketing events.

Hansen agreed to pay the bill before delivery and the company received a check in September 2017. The check bounced, according to police, and Hansen said he would make a partial payment.

However, Psichopiadas never received the payment and filed a police complaint in April 2018.

Investigator Sean Coughlin warned Hansen that he had several opportunities to pay and said he could be arrested for larceny. Hansen, who lives in Shippan, Connecticut, did send Psichopiadas a check in April 2018, but the check bounced again. Hansen emailed Psichopiadas after that and said he would send another check.

“Peter … I truly thought I had this covered,” Hansen wrote, according to the affidavit. “I am scrambling to get it done. Please give me till the end of the day. I sold a boat to cover the rest of this and need to pick up the payment this afternoon.”

However, the check never came. An arrest warrant was then issued and Hansen turned himself in on Monday.

Hansen is best known for hosting To Catch A Predator, a popular Dateline NBC segment where he trapped potential internet sex predators in sting operations with police departments across the country. The segments ended in 2007, but Hansen most recently hosted the syndicated series Crime Watch Daily, which ran from 2015 to 2018.

Hansen has not publicly commented on his arrest or eviction.

