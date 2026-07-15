TLC Reality TV Personality Seeks Divorce as Ex Drags Feet on Filings

A new filing in the divorce between 90 Day Fiancé stars Patrick Mendes and Thais Mendes sheds more light on the couple’s ongoing legal battle over custody, finances and support.

According to Starcasm, Patrick filed a request for a default summary disposition on June 15 after alleging Thais failed to respond to his divorce petition within Nevada’s required 21-day deadline. Court records indicate Thais was served with divorce papers on May 21.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Patrick requested that the court enter a divorce decree without a hearing. Had the request been granted, he would have received the relief outlined in his original filing, including sole legal custody and primary physical custody of the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Aleesi.

The filing also states that, since May 6, the former couple has been sharing parenting responsibilities. According to Patrick, Aleesi has been spending four to five days each week with him and three to four days with Thais.

However, the divorce case has continued after Thais filed an answer and counterclaim just days after Patrick sought a default judgment.

In her response, filed through attorney Carmen Marisol, Thais asked the court to award the parents joint legal and joint physical custody of Aleesi, stating that both she and Patrick “are fit and proper to be awarded” shared custody.

Thais also requested that child support be calculated under Nevada law and alleged that Patrick owes child support arrears.

Her filing further states that Patrick “should be solely responsible for the cost of any health insurance premium for the minor child,” while both parents should equally divide any uninsured medical expenses under Nevada’s 30/30 rule.

In addition to child support, Thais is seeking spousal support.

She also informed the court that she intends to restore her maiden name once the divorce is finalized.

The filing notes that the couple has community assets and debts that still need to be divided, although it says “the exact amounts and descriptions” are currently unknown.

Starcasm previously reported that Patrick’s divorce petition listed more than $240,000 in unsecured debt. According to those filings, Patrick reported owing approximately $221,889 to banks and credit card companies, while Thais allegedly owes just under $20,000 across multiple credit card accounts.

Patrick and Thais, who share daughter Aleesi, are currently appearing on 90 Day: The Last Resort as their divorce proceedings continue to play out off-screen.