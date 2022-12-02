Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'GMA' Amid Romance Reports

The saying in Hollywood that "the show must go on" was proven to be true on Good Morning America on Dec. 1. A day after news broke that co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, both of whom are still legally married, are dating, many wondered if they'd still have their jobs, or at a minimum if they'd address it on air. Nothing was spoken about during the third-hour broadcast. And according to sources, they won't face any disciplinary action as they are viewed as two "equal" and "consenting" adults. Their banter went off without a hitch as usual.

"It's Friday eve," Robach said. "Who's ready for the weekend?" Holmes asked. "Me!" Robach replied, raising her hand. And then they got down to business, discussing whatever was on the agenda for the popular GMA3 segment. They chatted about Dec. 1 being World AIDS Day, and there was no mention of their personal lives. The segment was reportedly pre-recorded and not live, but they are said to have arrived at the station together.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Holmes and Robach's relationship has been "going on in secret for quite some time, but how long is truly unknown." They added that the two "did their best to keep things professional and private."

They have both been married to their spouses since 2010 -- Holmes to attorney Marilee Fiebig, and Robach to actor and Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue. Sources say that both had split from their spouses before news of their relationship became public. Robach stopped wearing her wedding ring in photos she posted to her since-deleted Instagram account in Oct. 2022, and PEOPLE Magazine reports she and Shue placed their NYC apartment up for sale weeks ago, with their divorce to be finalized soon. Fiebig has made her social media accounts private since the scandal broke.