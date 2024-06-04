After nearly three decades together and nearly two decades on the air together, Holmes and Langsford announced their split.

Former morning show co-hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their divorce last week, and viewers are in shock. The two presented ITV's This Morning in the U.K., and they got married in 2010. Here's a look at how this story has unfolded so far.

Langsford first appeared on This Morning as a guest presenter in 2000, and became a regular presenter in 2006. She co-hosted with Phillip Schofield for a few months before he was replaced with Holmes at the end of the year. They co-hosted every Friday and appeared on other shows together as well, such as ITV's Gift Wrapped and Channel 5's How the Other Half Lives. Fans did not know it when the duo were first introduced, but Holme and Langsford had actually been dating since 1996. They kept their relationship secret for years to protect their privacy and that of Holmes' first wife and children.

(Photo: David M. Benett)

Holmes and Langsford had a son named Jack in 2002. The two took their relationship public and finally married in 2010. It was one of the biggest celebrity weddings of the time in the U.K., with a major bidding war among news outlets to see who would cover the event. After that, they spoke about their relationship openly, and many viewers regarded them as the quintessential happy couple.

Holmes left This Morning in 2021 when his contract expired, and Langsford left in 2022, making her the longest-serving host in the series' history. These days, Holmes co-hosts the GB News "breakfast show" while Langsford is a regular panelist on ITV's Loose Women.

Holmes and Langsford, both 64 years old now, announced their divorce on May 25, with a spokesperson telling the BBC: that "their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing." Things did not stay quiet and cordial for long, however, as reports soon emerged that the split was "turning nasty." According to sources who spoke to The Mirror, Holmes and Langsford cannot agree on how to divide their finances and assets. A friend of Holmes said: "He made her. Would she be earning the huge amount of money she does if they had never met? No."

However, Holmes made a more reasonable statement on Sunday during his GB News broadcast. He said: "Just before we move on, we'd just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated."