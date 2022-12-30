How T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Spent the Holidays Amid 'GMA' Break

Now that the cat's out the bag, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have no intentions of hiding their love affair. The Good Morning America anchors spent the Christmas holiday together. A source told PEOPLE Magazine the plans were intact weeks before their relationship was exposed via Daily Mail in November. "They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to," the source said, adding, they "are in love." They reportedly spent time together in upstate New York before touching down in the Sunshine State.

The two were photographed shopping in Miami, Florida on Dec. 26, shortly after being spotted at an airport in Atlanta together. Holmes donned a black hoodie, white T-shirt, and jeans at the airport. Robach wore a deep pink shirt, jeans, and long black overcoat for the flight. Later that day, they were spotted shopping at a Miami Publix. Robach pushed a cart filled with Stella Artois beer, orange juice, and other goodies.

Their photos on their tropical vacation come days after news broke that Holmes officially filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. Both Holmes and Robach were still legally married to their respective spouses when their alleged affair was exposed. The two reportedly began dating after separating from their spouses, though sources say Fiebig was blindsided by his relationship with Robach and under the impression that she and Holmes were working things out.

Robach and her husband were already reportedly living apart. Their NYC apartment was put on the market weeks before the affair with Holmes was leaked.