Following Tina Turner's death, many have begun to reflect on her iconic music career and fascinating life, including when she renounced her American citizenship and moved to Switzerland. Turner made the big decision in 2013, though she had been living abroad for many years prior. Recently, residents of Kuesnacht, where she lived, spoke with Fortune about their experiences with the legendary singer and why she and her husband Erwin Bach chose to spend their lives in the quaint town.

"One of the reasons she came to Switzerland was to have a completely normal life," said Markus Ernst, the mayor of Kuesnacht. "She could go to restaurants without being photographed all the time ... in the street, people didn't stare at her or ask for her autograph." Local art dealer Renate Fetscherin added that people in Switzerland "would never bother anybody." She continued, "They don't worry about paparazzi because we don't have them!" Fetscherin then offered, "Kuesnacht was very proud of having such a famous person here." Restaurateur Rico Zandonella referred to Turner as his "very dear friend." He added, "Tina Turner is a very big personality when she enters a room. She has a really great aura – a personality that explodes like a bomb, like she is on stage."

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Turner had died, with a statement on her official Facebook page later confirming the news. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

In a separate statement to Sky News, a spokesperson for the singer added, "Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Turner was a beloved rock and soul singer who captivated the world with songs like "What's Love Got to Do with It" and "Private Dancer." She was born in Tennessee in 1939 but later moved to Europe. In 2013, she filed for citizenship in Switzerland, where she lived with her husband Erwin Bach. The couple first met in the late '80s and dated for decades before saying their I Do's in 2013.