Timothy Olyphant Just Dyed His Hair Bleach Blonde

Timothy Olyphant was spotted joining fellow creators and actors on the picket lines in Hollywood, showing off a bit more than just his solidarity. As many shared on social media, including Jose Martinez with the original post, Olyphant is rocking a bleach blonde look that's far from his cowboy hat-wearing U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens from Justified. Instead, he's looking more like himself from his early career in movies like Go or even Gone in 60 Seconds.

Users were quick to compare Olyphant with Ken from the Barbie movie, then to Billy Idol and Sting, and finally said he might've gotten inspired by his Justified: City Primeval foil Boyd Holbrook and his blonde look.

Oh god, the strike has gotten so bad Timothy Olyphant is blonde. AMPTP PLEASE!!!! pic.twitter.com/58gWUY33nn — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) August 19, 2023

Or maybe Olyphant is finally embracing those surfer dude roots he shared on Conan, totally seeming to have too much sun and too much hair styling in his high school photos. Olyphant spoke with Deadline back when the strike first broke, a week before Justified: City Primeval premiered. "All I know is I'm sad I'm here but I'm happy I'm here, it's the right thing to do and I hope we get everything we're asking for like we should," Olyphant said.

His daughter, Vivian, also plays his daughter on TV, was present at the picket lines with her TV mom Natalie Zea, best known from Justified and The Other Guys. Zea shared a photo of the two together on the line, with some jokes about her age for good measure.

"Two girls, who are exactly the same age, looking cute on a picket line," Zea wrote. The strike has almost reached two months, though some progress has been made between the SAG strike and the WGA strike.

City Primeval just wrapped up its debut, so it'll be a bit of time before we learn if Raylan Givens will be making a comeback. Until the strike ends, you know where Olyphant stands. Maybe he'll pop up as a sidekick on Conan's podcast.