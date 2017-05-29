Tim McGraw Knocks Fan Over Flat On Her Back

During Tim McGraw‘s grand entrance for a concert at the Tacoma Dome in Washington, a fan got in the way of the country superstar, resulting in a collision that sent the woman to the ground.

As you watch the video above, the woman doesn’t appear to collapse to the ground with any real force behind her, most likely the result of being caught up in the frenzy of being that close to Mr. McGraw as opposed to the musician taking her out like a linebacker.

After security rushed to her aid, she didn’t look any worse for wear following the incident.

Although the physical altercation appeared to be an accidental case of a fan being in the wrong place at the wrong time, this isn’t the first time McGraw has gotten physical with a member of his audience.

During a concert in 2014, McGraw got up close and personal with the audience during an encore presentation, sending the crowd into a mania. One woman got so fired up about her proximity to McGraw, she reached out to touch him as he was leaning in the opposite direction.

The fan either attempted to get McGraw’s attention or wanted to pull him closer to her, but as McGraw only felt a set of hands grasping his leg, he turned towards the fan to deliver a blow that had more power behind it than a mere

Following the incident, McGraw’s representative released a statement saying “he instinctively swatted to try and keep them (fans) from ripping his jeans… he didn’t know who had grabbed him and was trying to keep his pants from being torn.”

Between accidentally being charged over during an entrance or getting a swat to the head after grabbing someone’s pants, these are some of the lesser repercussions of attending a live musical event.

A common occurrence at punk shows, getting into an altercation with a singer is almost a rite of passage, with vocalists like Henry Rollins of Black Flag earning notoriety for antagonizing the crowd.

Violence towards an audience isn’t limited to aggressive music, however, as Amy Winehouse, Pitbull, and Akon have all been witnessed getting into fisticuffs with audience hecklers and fans who have gotten a little too worked up being that close to their favorite artists.

