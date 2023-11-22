'The Santa Clauses' Season 2: Eric Stonestreet Details His Physical Transformation Into Mad Santa (Exclusive)

Eric Stonestreet is playing an important role in The Santa Clauses Season 2. The Modern Family alum plays Mad Santa, a character looking to take over the North Pole over Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). PopCulture.com spoke to Stonestreet, who was straightforward when describing Mad Santa.

"Well, cold. Unstretched-out. I've been trapped in a nutcracker for 400 and some years," Stonestreet told PopCulture. "I'm back, baby, so I'm a little mad and angry. But, yeah, I mean it's basically in the name. Mad Santa is how I would describe the Santa, and I'm here to figure out how to get back to my rightful place at the North Pole."

Mad Santa does look like Santa but doesn't look like Santa at the same time. If a viewer didn't know Stonestreet was in the series, it's likely they would not recognize him as Mad Santa, due to the makeup and costume. Stonestreet revealed how long it took to get his makeup and costume ready each day of filming.

"I have broken capillaries, and I'm very much windburnt in that look," Stonestreet said. "That took a little longer because she's individually doing that with the brush. And then I have the look of when I'm in the vest that maybe you'll see at some point. I don't know. Well, you've seen it in trailers, so you know what happens. And there's that look. So, 45 minutes for hair and makeup, at least, maybe an hour. And then, believe it or not, 20 minutes to get into that costume, because of all the buttons and how authentic it is."

For Stonestreet, playing Mad Santa is something he wanted to do. "Always wanted to play Santa Claus in some way, shape, or form. Always figured it would be coming my way due to my physical stature, and as I'm getting older and older, I figured someone would see it at some point," Stonestreet said.

"I contacted Jack Burditt and Jason Winer last year, and I didn't say, 'Hey, give me a role.' I just said, 'We're big fans of the show,' and sent them a picture of the boys watching the show in Kansas City, to which they each were like, 'Oh my gosh, if we get picked up again, we've got to find something for you to do.'

"Then cut to Jack giving me a call and saying, 'We've got this role of you being the baddie this year, would you want to do it?' I'm like, 'Yes. My answer is yes. Now let's figure out all the things that come along with me saying yes.' But, was in right from the beginning, and just so appreciative that they thought of me and came through with what they said, which was, 'If there's a Season 2, let's try to find a place for you.'"

New episodes of The Santa Clauses Season 2 premiere every Wednesday on Disney+ with the finale set to stream on Dec. 6.