'Tiger King' Subject Carole Baskin Now Has Beef With Diddy Over Tiger Birthday Bash

Tiger King subject Carole Baskin has got beef with rapper and hip-hop mogul Diddy over the superstar's birthday bash which featured live tigers. According to TMZ, Diddy there himself a party in Atlanta, and had a white tiger for guests to pose with for photos. Among those who attended were 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby, Ray J, T.I., and Teyana Taylor.

Speaking out on videos and photos of the captive big cat being used as a party decoration, Baskin said the animal appeared stressed and uncomfortable. She added that she does not understand why people at the party feel the need to "demonstrate dominion over the world's most magnificent animal." Baskin feels strongly that this is an exploitation of the tiger, and labeled the party-goers as coming across as "impotent, clueless and cruel."

Notably, Baskin also expressed concern over the legalities of the situation. She implied that it could have been against the law for the tiger to be at the party. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a request for comment from TMZ, telling the outlet that a permit had been issued, allowing for the tiger to be displayed.

Baskin, who runs the Big Cat Rescue in Florida, has a complicated relationship with the Tiger King documentary that catapulted her to fame. She has long criticized producers of the Netflix series for not being forthright with her, and has claimed they painted her in a negative light.

In a recent Fox News interview, Baskin stated that she "felt betrayed by" Tiger King producers. She shared that she believed they were making "Blackfish for big cats," referring to the critically acclaimed documentary which exposed corruption and mistreatment of whales in the captive seas life industry. Basking thought that Tiger King would "do the same for big cats" by "exposing how the cub petting is so cruel would be great." However, she does not feel this was achieved.

"They totally lied to us about what their end product was going to be," she said. Finally, Baskin refuted the "feud" narrative that depicted her and Joe Exotic as enemies who engage with one another. "The whole premise behind [the show] was that it was a feud. For a feud, you have to have two people that are feuding. I've never had a conversation with Joe. I've never even spoken to him."