Dillon Passage, who is still married to Tiger King subject Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was seen partying with another Netflix star, Bryce Hirschberg of Too Hot to Handle. TMZ published footage of Passage partying with Hirshberg on the filmmaker's boat in Marina del Rey for Hirschberg's 30th birthday. Sources told the outlet the two Netflix stars met after Dillon contacted Hirschberg to say how much he loved Too Hot to Handle. The two became friends and Hirschberg invited Dillon to the birthday party.

Hirschberg tried to keep social distancing in mind during the party, only bringing 15 people on the boat at a time for two hours. Other partygoers waited at the dock and beach area before they were allowed onto the boat, reports TMZ. During the party, the Counterfeiters director and Dillon drank shots together and Hischberg said he hoped Maldonado-Passage would be released from prison. Harry Jowsey and Matthew Smith, who also appeared on Too Hot to Handle, attended the party as well. The fun reportedly lasted until 5 a.m.

Maldonado-Passage, better known as Joe Exotic, and those associated with him became stars thanks to the popularity of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Mandess, which was released in March. The seven-episode series focused on Maldonado-Passage's rivalry with Carole Baskin, whom he was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill. He is now serving a 22-year prison sentence after he was convicted on 19 federal charges, including two related to murder-for-hire and 17 related to animal abuse. Following the series' release, online petitions sprouted, asking President Donald Trump to pardon him.

Passage, 22, and Maldonado-Passage, 57, married in 2017. In a recent interview with the Australian radio show Fifi, Rev and Byron, Passage said Maldonado-Passage said he could start a new relationship while he is in prison. Passage said he would not feel the same way if he learned Maldonado-Passage cheated on him in prison. "I have no idea, if he has [cheated] then that's disgusting but good for him. I have no idea if he has, but if he has, he hasn't told me about it," Passage said in April. "If I decide to move on and find somebody that he's going to support me."

Too Hot To Handle has also become a hit for Netflix. The eight-episode reality series was released in April and centers on a group of singles who have to create real connections with others but cannot do anything sexual. Hirschberg is still dating Nicole O'Brien, whom he met on the series. The two are in a long-distance relationship. "Looking forward to (hopefully) seeing you soon," O'Brien recently wrote on Instagram.