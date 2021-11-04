‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive Cancer’

Tiger King star Joe Exotic unveiled some sad news to his fans on Wednesday. The big cat collector shared with his 367,000 followers that he has been diagnosed with an “aggressive cancer.” Exotic didn’t specifically say the name of his cancer but he mentioned that he recently had a prostate biopsy performed.

“Everyone, It is with a sad face that I have to tell you the doctors called me in today to break the news that my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer, I am still waiting on the results from other test as well,” he wrote on Instagram.

As he’s facing a tough journey ahead, Exotic says his main focus right now is securing his release from prison. “Right now I don’t want anyone’s pity and I’m sure Carole Will have her own party over this! What I need is the world to be my voice to be released, they have the proof I DID NOT DO THIS! And there is no reason for the district attorney to drag this out, So I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones! Say a prayer everyone & be my voice,” he wrote.

Exotic’s attorney John Phillips confirmed the news in a tweet. “He and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point,” Phillips wrote. “He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligently working towards that.”

Despite him being behind bars, Netflix has decided to create a Tiger King sequel. Though, the production’s run into a snag as Carole Baskin –– Exotic’s Tiger King co-star and mortal nemesis –– has filed a suit against Netflix for allegedly using her image in the upcoming production. This week, her and her husband, Howard Baskin’s, temporary restraining order request was denied by a Florida court.

The Baskins were hoping to stop Royal Goode Productions and Netflix from using any footage of Carole or Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in the new follow-up documentary. “Although the Baskins signed a release when they were filmed for the original Tiger King documentary, they did not sign a release for or otherwise participate in the filming of Tiger King 2,” the court document reads.