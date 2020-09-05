Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Tested Positive for Coronavirus

✖

Tiffany Haddish is the latest celebrity to open up about her experience with COVID-19. Haddish had two brushes with the disease, with one of those incidents leading to a positive test. She made this revelation on her YouTube channel while in conversation with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci, who has been the face of the U.S. government coronavirus response, was there to discuss the disease when Haddish let her fans know that even she has been dealing with it.

Her first brush with the novel strain of coronavirus came when she was working on a film project earlier in the pandemic. Someone working on the film in question tested positive for COVID-19, and production was shut down. While she was not around the person in question, she had medical professionals test her as a precaution.

"I wasn't in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and we stopped the movie," Haddish said, per Entertainment Tonight. "Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, and I got the results back like two days later. They said I didn't have the coronavirus."

However, not long after, the Girls Trip and Night School star had to be tested once more. An acquaintance test positive for the disease, and she had been around them a week or so beforehand. When professionals tested her again, the result was positive.

"Then, somebody else I know that was around like a week before, they contracted the coronavirus, and so I went and got tested again. Mind you, these tests are expensive as all outdoors — it was like $550, which really made me upset because I was trying to buy some shoes," Haddish said, injecting a joke in the serious discussion. "Anyways, I paid for the tests. Get the tests the second time. I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, and it comes back like two days later, and they said I did have the coronavirus."

She added, "I stayed away from everybody, just stayed in my house, me and my dogs, and I practiced learning how to do the splits. And now I can do the splits. Then I went and tested again, didn't have the virus, and then I got tested for antibodies, they said I had antibodies. That was like three months ago... and I've been tested 12 times now since because I've been working and everything."

Haddish then revealed she had even more confusing test results after all that, when another antibody test came back negative. She joked that she must be "superhuman."