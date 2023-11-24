Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested in Beverly Hills early Friday morning after she reportedly fell asleep behind the wheel. The 43-year-old, who performed at The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood Thursday night, was placed in police custody and will allegedly be cited for DUI, according to TMZ.

News of Haddish' arrest broke Friday morning, with TMZ sharing video of a handcuffed Haddish being placed into the backseat of a police cruiser. Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to KTLA that officers responded to Beverly Drive and Dayton Way at around 5:45 a.m. local time for a well-being check, with TMZ reporting that officers received a call about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. The person was said to be slumped over the wheel while the car was still running. The actress was not involved in an accident. Responding officers arrested Haddish, who was cooperative. She will reportedly be cited for DUI and released later today.

The Friday arrest comes after Haddish was arrested for a similar incident in Atlanta last year. Peachtree City police responded to a call on January 14, 2022 of a "driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy 74." In a statement to PEOPLE, authorities confirmed that a traffic stop was conducted and "subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident." Haddish, who was arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway, later addressed the incident during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that month.

Asked if she would like to address the incident, Haddish said that she had "been praying to God to send me a new man. A good man. And God went ahead and sent me four... in uniform," something she admitted she wasn't "expecting." Haddish went on to share a really great lawyer, and we're going to work it out. I've got to get my asking of things to God a little better!" Fallon replied, "Yeah, you've got to be a little clearer!"

Haddish is scheduled to go on trial for her Atlanta DUI arrest on Dec. 4, according to court records. Neither the actress or anybody else from her team has commented on her most recent tun-in with the law.