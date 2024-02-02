Tiffany Haddish Agrees to Plea Deal After Second DUI in Less Than Two Years

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has accepted a plea deal in her November Beverly Hills DUI arrest. The Girls Trip actress, 44, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday to plead no contest to reckless driving, TMZ reported. Under the plea deal, Haddish's two misdemeanor DUI charges were dismissed.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said Haddish entered a plea of no contest to a violation of Vehicle Code section 23103 and 23103.5, which is commonly known as "wet reckless." Haddish's attorney Alex Spiro wrote in a statement obtained by TMZ and Rolling Stone, "Ms. Haddish has agreed to a simple vehicle code violation – not driving under the influence, which has been dismissed -- and looks forward to this being behind her."

The actress was originally facing DUI charges after officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department received a call at around 5:45 a.m. local time reporting a woman asleep at the wheel and stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. The actress was not involved in an accident, and officers arrested Haddish. She was formally charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor count of driving with .08% blood alcohol content in December. According to PEOPLE, "a DUI charge can be reduced to 'wet reckless' charge as part of a plea deal." The lesser charge does not trigger an automatic drivers license suspension, which a DUI would.

Under the terms of her plea deal, Haddish must attend a HAM (Hospital and Morgue) Program, an SB1176 driver's education program, and also pay standard fines and fees. The actress was also handed a "Watson" admonition, which is "a legal document those with DUIs must sign stating that they are aware of the harmful or deadly impact their actions can cause." The Los Angeles District Attorney's office also said the Haunted Mansion actress was ordered to provide proof of completion to the clerk's office.

While Haddish's case Beverly Hills case is settled, she is not completely out of the woods. The actress still has an ongoing DUI case in Georgia, where she was arrested in January 2022 after Peachtree City police responded to a call of a "driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy 74." Haddish was arrested for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Following her arrest in California, Georgia prosecutors in December requested that a court modify the bond conditions of the case. If convicted of both offenses, Haddish could serve jail time. Haddish reportedly plans to fight the charges in court.