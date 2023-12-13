Tiffany Haddish Officially Charged Over Los Angeles DUI

Tiffany Haddish has received her punishment in her driving under the influence case…sort of. The Girls Trip star was handcuffed in Beverly Hills after she allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel. Though she wasn't involved in an accident, she was still arrested. TMZ reported police got a call around 5:45 AM on Nov. 24 about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive seemingly slumped over the wheel while the car was running. It turned out to be the comedian. She'd performed the night before at The Laugh Factory in LA. The arrest marked her second DUI this year. She was arrested in Atlanta, GA in January for similar reasons. Now, the outlet reports she's officially been charged after an investigation determined she was driving with a .08% BAC in her system.

After her LA arrest, prosecutors in her Georgia case have begun pushing for stricter restrictions on her. They are seeking to adjust the bond conditions from her open DUI case and ask that a judge forbid her from drugs and alcohol entirely. If convicted of both offenses, she could serve jail time. She told Entertainment Tonight that she will "get help" and needs to "learn balance and boundaries," adding, "this will never happen again."

Haddish has seemingly been experiencing a fall from grace over the past two years. She was sued for a role she played in a film, Through a Pedophile's Eyes, alongside comedian, Aries Spears. The actors in the film eventually claimed they were exploited by both actors with the subject matter of the film. Haddish starred as a mother who leaves her son with a man who performs inappropriate acts.

Eventually, Haddish claimed she regretted her involvement in the project. The case was dismissed from the plaintiff without prejudice. Haddish's legal team alleged she was being extorted.