Tiffany Haddish May Face Serious Restrictions Due to DUI Arrest

Georgia state prosecutors have requested that Haddish be restricted from using booze and drugs following her second DUI arrest in less than two years.

Tiffany Haddish may face harsher restrictions following her second DUI arrest in less than two years. After the actress and comedian was arrested in Beverly Hills last week after falling asleep at the wheel, prosecutors in Georgia, where Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in January 2022, are looking to modify her bond conditions.

TMZ previously reported that Haddish is scheduled to go on trial for her Atlanta DUI arrest on Dec. 4. Prior to the start of the trial, though, and amid her latest arrest in California, Georgia state prosecutors have requested that a court modify the bond conditions from her open DUI case to restrict her from using booze and drugs, according to legal documents obtained by the outlet.

The request for the modification is due to the Emmy and Grammy winner's Friday, Nov .24 arrest in Beverly Hills. Haddish was taken into police custody after Beverly Hills police received a call at around 5:45 a.m. about someone stopped in the middle of Beverly Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered Haddish slumped over the wheel of the while the car was still running. Haddish, who was said to be cooperative, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and placed into the backseat of a police cruiser.

Later opening up about the incident, Haddish told Entertainment Tonight that the arrest occurred after she spent Thanksgiving day feeding underprivileged people at The Laugh Factory, where she also performed a special holiday set at the venue's 43rd annual free feast for locals. Later that same day, she shared a video of herself singing and dancing along to the yacht rock band Yächtley Crëw during their performance at the El Rey Theatre. She explained that during her drive, her Tesla parked itself when she dozed off, but the vehicle was blocking part of the road.

The arrest marked her second DUI arrest in just under two years, as the actress was previously booked in Atlanta in January 2022. At that time, officers responded to a report of a "driver asleep at the wheel on Hwy 74." Authorities confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE that a traffic stop was conducted and "subsequent investigation led to Ms. Tiffany Haddish being arrested for Driving Under the Influence. She was transported to the Fayette County Jail without incident."

Amid the two arrests, Haddish promised that "this will never happen again." The Girls Trip star added that she is "going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries" and said she is in good spirits following the arrest.