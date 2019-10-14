Tia Mowry-Hardrict ‘Forever Grateful’ to Still Be Doing What She Loves Ahead of Lifetime’s ‘A Very Vintage Christmas’ Premiere (Exclusive)

With fall officially here, it’s just a matter of time before we revel in some of the season’s signature delights! Naturally, that comprises of a glittering plethora of holiday-themed movies, including Lifetime‘s many festive titles premiering this November, like Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s upcoming, A Very Vintage Christmas. The actress, who started in Hollywood at a young age, became star of her own sitcom with twin sister, Tamera on Sister, Sister, and starred in films and shows like The Hot Chick, The Game and Baggage Claim, is admitting she’s always thankful for the opportunity to still be doing what she loves.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com while chatting about her family and upcoming projects, including a promotion with Quaker Oatmeal, the German-born actress is counting her blessings, not taking a single day for granted.

“I’ve been in this business ever since I was 14 years old and on television and not one day am I not grateful for the opportunity to be able to still be doing what I love to do. I am forever grateful,” Mowry-Hardrict told PopCulture.com.

With A Very Vintage Christmas set to premiere on Lifetime on Nov. 27, Mowry-Hardrict revealed what she considers to be the most “special” part of the film, disclosing it’s something she especially values.

“What I love about this movie is the heart of it is you always find value in old things,” she said. “Like, old things can become new, it just depends on who has it in their hand.”

The film finds Mowry-Hardrict taking on the role of Dodie, a hopeless romantic who finds a hidden box full of romantic trinkets in her vintage shop, with a mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. During her hunt, she manages to persuade the handsome tenant at the listed address to help her with the search.

“[Dodie] is very much into vintage clothing, dishes, furniture, everything vintage. She moved into this new town and she wants to open up this store. While dusting things off, she ends up finding this box of all these little intricate memorabilia in there,” she described.

However, while the movie is set during the Christmas time of year, there’s also a bit of puzzle to the story that fans will be most charmed by.

“I think what’s special about this movie is, it’s not just a Christmas movie — it’s kind of like a little bit of a mystery as well,” she explained before adding there’s a “love story” angle to it as well. “What’s cool about [Dodie] is she’s into real love. She’s not into anything that’s quick and fast and faked, and I think that’s also like a really nice message there.”

While she’s thrilled for fans to see her new film, she’s also excited to be joining the cast of the Netflix series, Family Reunion for its second season. “I am really excited to be going back into production with that soon and working with such an incredible cast,” she said.

Mowry-Hardrict is also keeping busy these days with her YouTube channel Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix as she continually evolves her content with new ways to engage her audience. However, something she’s put at the top of her list is to be “a present mom and present wife” and most importantly, with herself.

One way she’s able to do that is with food. Recently, the mom-of-two partnered with Quaker Oatmeal after the company did a survey that shows how Americans like to rise and shine in the morning.

“I have been a huge fan of Quaker Oats ever since I was a little girl. And of course, now that I’m an adult, it’s something that I still have in my pantry year-round,” she said. “And truly, I feel like I’m not alone, because Quaker, they’ve been a family favorite for 142 years!”

She actually carried a childhood tradition of her own, making pancakes, over to her family using a delicious recipe she created that includes the popular brand. To view her Banana Chocolate Oat Pancake recipe, click here.