Tia Mowry Awkwardly Bumps Into Ex-Husband Cory Hardrict on Red Carpet

Tia Mowry and ex-husband Cory Hardrict had a bit of an uncomfortable red carpet moment. On Thursday night, the former couple walked the red carpet at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards, and they had an awkward encounter as they talked with reporters on the press line.

Mowry and Hardrict, who finalized their divorce in April 2023, maintained cheerful expressions as they waved at one another and tentatively hugged while laughing at their clumsiness.

Considering the two have appeared to be very cooperative while co-parenting their two children, Cree, 12, and Cairo, 5, it's not surprising that they had a friendly exchange.

In October 2022, the ex-couple announced they were ending their 14-year marriage. One month later, the former child star opened up about how the former couple had resolved to raise their children together. "I talk to [Cory] every single day. We tell each other [that] we love each other every single day," Mowry shared with Us Weekly in November 2022. "He is family and he will always be family and a part of our lives forever."

In her view, a personal "awakening" sparked the major life shift. "I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness," recalled Mowry, who spoke about her realization that her marriage was over in an interview on Today that same month. "I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else's happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK — meaning our children, our friends, our family."

That month, Mowry told Us of ending her marriage, "It was not easy. I usually tell people in my close circle, 'This is not for the weak.' It's very hard."

She noted that her mental health has been a priority. "I feel like when you continue to work on you and work on yourself and work on loving yourself and valuing yourself and having self-worth, the decision becomes easier," she continued. "Once you are in tune with yourself, it makes it easier to make that decision. But it doesn't mean that it's not hard. It was very difficult because you have to think about so many things."

She added, "Everybody deserves to live their authentic life. And I encourage people to do that no matter what anybody else is saying on the outside and really tap into yourself and tap into what really makes you happy and go for it."